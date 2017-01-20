Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has been linked to MLS for some time, and the rumor mill is abuzz again, with a report that 2018 MLS expansion team LAFC has its sights set on signing the Mexican international forward.

According to AS in Spain, LAFC wants to acquire Chicharito for its inaugural season. LAFC has made no secret about its aim to sign world-class, big-name talent, and Bayer Leverkusen is said to be looking to sell Chicharito this summer. By the time LAFC's first season comes around, Chicharito will be on the verge of turning 30.

It would hardly be the first time that Chicharito and MLS have been linked together. Chicharito confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel a year ago that he was in talks with Orlando City SC about a potential move from Manchester United prior to his signing with Leverkusen. He wound up going to the Bundesliga club and enjoying a prolific first season, with 17 goals in league play and 26 goals in 40 games across all competitions. His 2016-17 season has not been as successful, with Chicharito in a scoring drought since Oct. 1 and managing seven goals in 23 matches in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen returns to action on Sunday after the Bundesliga winter break, hosting Hertha Berlin.