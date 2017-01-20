Planet Futbol

Wayne Rooney's charity match raises $1.5 million for disadvantaged children

Associated Press
2 hours ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney says he raised 1.2 million pounds ($1.5 million) from a friendly game against former club Everton last year.

That represents the profits, after operational costs, from August's sellout match at Old Trafford and goes toward the Wayne Rooney Foundation's target of raising 5 million pounds for children's charities.

Rooney said: "I'd like to thank all the fans who came to the testimonial and made it such a special night. They've raised a huge amount of money for children who are disadvantaged and it will make a real difference to their lives."

Rooney is one goal from breaking Manchester United's scoring record, with the striker currently tied with Bobby Charlton on 249 goals.

Rooney joined United from Everton in 2004.

