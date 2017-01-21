Planet Futbol

Watch: Chapecoense scores first goal since plane crash

SI Wire
13 minutes ago

On Saturday, Chapecoense played its first game since the fatal plane crash that killed the majority of the team’s players and staff in November.

With a rebuilt roster of new players, mostly on loan from other clubs, the team took the field Saturday in for a friendly against Palmeiras in honor of those that died in the crash, with the three surviving players all in attendance.

Douglas Grolli opened the scoring off a set piece.

It proved for a cool moment, indeed.

