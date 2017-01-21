EPL Week 22 recaps: Spurs storm back for draw; Sunderland go bottom of table
Wayne Rooney broke the Manchester United scoring record, Tottenham Hotspur came back to force a 2–2 away draw at Manchester City, and Sunderland's woes continued under Daviud Moyes as a loss to West Brom left the club bottom of the EPL table.
Full recaps from all of Saturday's EPL action are below.
Watch: Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer
With a dipping beauty of a free kick into the opposite corner of the net, Wayne Rooney passed Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer.
Rooney’s record 250th goal for the storied club also salvaged a point, down 1–0 late to Stoke. Rooney took the shot clinically from outside the box on the left side, beating the wall and the keeper and making history.
Oh. My. Rooney. #MUFC #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/zTFFSbkys6— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2017
United sits sixth in the table with 41 points, on the outside looking in for a Champions League place but with a few months left to make up ground. Rooney, 31, has seen his overall effectiveness and playing time dip this season.
Tottenham salvages draw at Manchester City after Lloris blunders
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tottenham staged a rousing fightback at Manchester City after uncharacteristic blunders by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on Saturday, recovering a 2-2 draw in an engrossing Premier League encounter.
Pep Guardiola, reeling from the heaviest defeat of his managerial career last weekend, was left infuriated with the referee for not awarding a penalty directly before Son Heung-min grabbed an equalizer for second-placed Tottenham.
City was then denied a late winner when Gabriel Jesus found the net after coming off the bench to make his debut but was adjudged to be offside.
City remained fifth and will be ruing the collapse after completely overwhelming the visitors with a high-tempo first-half performance.
Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne were gifted goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half by Lloris, who is typically the most consistently reliable player in the Tottenham team. Instead, he resembled error-prone City counterpart Claudio Bravo.
Lloris raced off his line when De Bruyne ball sent a ball high over the Tottenham defense and went for a diving header to clear, rather than trying to make a save. The header went straight to Sane, who then had clear sight of goal to put City in front.
If that looked bad for Lloris, the next goal was even more mortifying for the captain. Lloris dived to gather Raheem Sterling's cross but he allowed the ball to slip through his fingers and De Bruyne was there to capitalize with a simple finish.
City's two-goal cushion only lasted until the 58th minute when Kyle Walker whipped in a cross from the right and Dele Alli headed in his 11th goal of the season — more than his entire haul last year.
Tottenham pulled level in the 77th when Harry Kane set up Son for the equalizer following a contentious decision at the other end by referee Andre Marriner.
Sterling was racing through on goal and defender Kyle Walker was struggling to catch the City winger. Walker knocked Sterling off balance as he tried to shoot with a push and Lloris had an easy save to make, while no penalty was awarded.
City's day was summed up by the sight of Guardiola, so strained in the buildup to the game, burying his head after Jesus was denied a winner.
Tottenham remains three points ahead of City and closed within six points of leader Chelsea, which hosts Hull on Sunday.
Swansea stuns Liverpool 3-2 to climb off bottom of league
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Fernando Llorente scored twice as Swansea stunned title-chasing Liverpool 3-2 on Saturday, climbing off the bottom with a first Premier League win at Anfield.
Swansea inflicted Liverpool's first home defeat in a year the hard way. After Llorente sent the visitors into a surprise 2-0 lead just after halftime, Roberto Firmino scored two goals to tie the score but Gylfi Sigurdsson grabbed the winner in the 74th minute.
Llorente has scored seven times in the last 10 league games.
The ease with which he scored his two goals will be of concern to Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, whose third-place team has conceded more goals league than any of its top-seven rivals.
A minor positive for Klopp will have been the play of Firmino, who had scored just once in his last 10 matches. His dip coincided with the absence of fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho due to injury, and Coutinho's first league start since November appeared to re-energize Firmino as he returned to his preferred central role.
It still failed to enliven a lackluster first half that was memorable only for Adam Lallana's bicycle kick and Swansea debutant Tom Carroll hitting the post with a deflected shot.
New Swansea manager Paul Clement's plan of putting men behind the ball and stifling Liverpool's play succeeded in preventing the hosts from having a first-half shot on target for the first time in the league since November 2015.
Things escalated quickly after the break with three goals in eight minutes.
Dejan Lovren carelessly headed behind, and from Sigurdsson's corner Llorente stabbed home in a goalmouth scramble in the 48th minute. Four minutes later, the Swansea striker outjumped Georginio Wijnaldum to power in a header from Carroll's cross.
Firmino's close-range header from James Milner's left-wing cross reduced the deficit soon after, and he bettered that with his second goal, brilliantly chesting down Wijnaldum's cross and sending a half-volley past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
Swansea did not back down, taking advantage when Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan inadvertently diverted the ball to the unmarked Sigurdsson.
The win may spring new life into Swansea, which hung on to record consecutive league away wins for the first time since May 2015 and continues its survival bid.
West Brom sends Sunderland to bottom of EPL with 2-0 win
WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Conceding poor goals has become a "disease" for Sunderland, manager David Moyes said after his team dropped to the bottom of the Premier League with a 2-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt were on target for West Brom with superb strikes but Moyes felt both goals were avoidable.
"Our overall level of play wasn't so bad, even in the first half, but we are giving away goals and goals change matches," Moyes said. "We played better in the second half but, and I've said it before recently, we're giving poor goals away at the moment.
"We are doing everything we can to stop it from happening but it's a disease we've got at the moment. You've got to press players and put your body in where it hurts sometimes, put your face in there if needs be and hope you'll get dangerous play."
Moyes' team had started well, without ever troubling Ben Foster in the West Brom goal. But it all started to go wrong for Sunderland just before the half hour as West Brom applied some pressure for the first time.
Sunderland survived when Salomon Rondon's goal-bound header hit teammate Matty Phillips inside the six-yard box and the ball deflected inches wide. But the Baggies went ahead in the 30th minute when Fletcher brilliantly brought the ball down on his chest inside the box and sent a volley beyond Vito Mannone.
Rondon saw another goal-bound shot blocked, this time by Sunderland defender John O'Shea, but the visitors were rocking and they were soon two goals behind. Nacer Chadli's strike hit the crossbar before Mannone denied Phillips once more, but Brunt pounced on the rebound to crash home a volley from the edge of the penalty area in the 36th.
Despite a ninth defeat in 11 Premier League away matches this season, Sunderland is only three points adrift of safety.
West Brom stayed eighth after a fifth win in six home matches.
"You've got to give credit to Sunderland because they could have thrown the towel in but they had a right go in the second half and made it difficult for us," West Brom manager Tony Pulis said. "We're really pleased at the moment but we need to make sure we keep our feet on the ground and keep working as hard as we did today."
Bournemouth rallies to deny Watford first win in seven games
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Watford was denied its first Premier League win in seven matches on Saturday after substitute Benik Afobe snatched a point for Bournemouth as the Cherries twice came from behind to draw 2-2.
Troy Deeney headed the visitors 2-1 in front, but Afobe came off the bench to score eight minutes from time.
Bournemouth, coming off back-to-back defeats by Millwall and Hull, had fallen behind to Christian Kabasele's header in the 24th minute.
Bournemouth grabbed its equalizer three minutes after halftime when Watford fell asleep at a throw-in.
Adam Smith burst past three non-existent challenges before squaring the ball for Joshua King, who had a tap-in for his first home goal of the season.
Bournemouth went behind in the 64th when Deeney showed all his strength by shrugging off Smith to nod Tom Cleverley's corner past Artur Boruc.
But Afobe had the final say eight minutes from the end as the visitors hesitated again, this time with Kabasele lying injured.
The striker darted into a gap in the Hornets defense, gathered Andrew Surman's pass and fired across Heurelho Gomes to salvage a point.
Midtable Bournemouth has 26 points, two more than Watford.
Carroll scores twice as West Ham beats Middlesbrough 3-1
MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Andy Carroll scored twice and Jonathan Calleri netted in added time as West Ham made it back-to-back victories in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Carroll, who now has five goals in 10 league games, connected with a powerful header in the ninth minute, then converted again in the 44th by finishing Victor Valdes' save against Michail Antonio.
Calleri, who came on for Carroll in the 66th, ended Middlesbrough's hopes of a late equalizer by scoring in the 94th.
Cristian Stuani scored for Middlesbrough by putting a cross from Calum Chambers into the corner in the 27th.
West Ham played its second game without transfer-seeking Dimitri Payet.