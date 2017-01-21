Manchester City will host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in a Premier League game.

Tottenham moved up to second in the Premier League table with its 4–0 win over West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Harry Kane scored his first hat–trick of the season for Spurs.

The top of the table is tight, with Spurs seven points behind leaders Chelsea (52 points) and level on points with Liverpool. Tottenham is one point ahead of Arsenal, while Manchester City has 42 points, good for fifth place.

Manchester City lost 4–0 at Everton last Sunday.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: You can watch the game online by clicking here.