Stoke City hosts Manchester United at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday aiming for an upset, while the Red Devils continue their climb back toward the top four spots in the Premier League.

United is sixth with 40 points and needs three points to keep pace with the five clubs ahead of them including rival Man City, who are two points up. Stoke sits comfortably mid-table with a chance to sneak into Europa League contention. The two sides drew 1–1 in October at Old Trafford.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch the match online here.