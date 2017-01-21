Planet Futbol

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Malaga: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Friday January 20th, 2017

Real Madrid looks to maintain its hold on La Liga with a win at home against Malaga on Saturday.

Madrid had been in decent form of late, but dropped the first leg of its Copa del Rey tie with Celta Vigo this week. Los Blancos can bounce back with a better showing on Saturday before turning around for the second leg on Wednesday.

Malaga sits 13th in the table and has not won a match in any competition since Nov. 26.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:15 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters