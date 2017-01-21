Real Madrid looks to maintain its hold on La Liga with a win at home against Malaga on Saturday.

Madrid had been in decent form of late, but dropped the first leg of its Copa del Rey tie with Celta Vigo this week. Los Blancos can bounce back with a better showing on Saturday before turning around for the second leg on Wednesday.

Malaga sits 13th in the table and has not won a match in any competition since Nov. 26.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:15 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.