Planet Futbol

Carroll scores twice as West Ham beats Middlesbrough 3-1

Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Andy Carroll scored twice and Jonathan Calleri netted in added time as West Ham made it back-to-back victories in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Carroll, who now has five goals in 10 league games, connected with a powerful header in the ninth minute, then converted again in the 44th by finishing Victor Valdes' save against Michail Antonio.

Calleri, who came on for Carroll in the 66th, ended Middlesbrough's hopes of a late equalizer by scoring in the 94th.

Cristian Stuani scored for Middlesbrough by putting a cross from Calum Chambers into the corner in the 27th.

West Ham played its second game without transfer-seeking Dimitri Payet.

