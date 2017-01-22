Planet Futbol

How to watch Arsenal vs. Burnley: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Wednesday January 18th, 2017

Fourth-place Arsenal hosts Burnley at the Emirates on Sunday looking to stay near the top of the table.

Burnley sits in 10th place and comfortably in the middle of the table, aiming to play spoiler in a game where Arsenal will be favored at home. The Gunners need three points to ensure keeping their top-four place and can potentially leapfrog into second.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 9:15 a.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 22

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

