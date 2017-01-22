Barcelona travels to face Eibar on Sunday, continuing its pursuit of Real Madrid in La Liga.

The Blaugrana are two points out of first place with one more match played, and enter having won their last three matches. They’ve been in strong form in league play and draw ninth-place Eibar, who come off a 3–0 Copa del Rey loss to Atletico Madrid.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.