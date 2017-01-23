What a busy January for Juventus. The Serie A leader bought Riccardo Orsolini from Serie B side Ascoli–he will join in the summer–and unveiled a new logo that divided public opinion. The "Double J" look clearly keeps the team’s black and white stripes, but loses the traditional shield that represents an old-fashioned coat of arms for many teams. Critics say it doesn’t look like a football badge; modernists say that’s why they like it. Overall, it was a triumph for Juventus’s marketing department. Even those who didn't like it were talking about it.

On the pitch, there was also a new-look Juventus, as coach Max Allegri changed things around for his 300th Serie A game in charge. Playing a 4-2-3-1 system with Sami Khedira in holding midfield alongside Miralem Pjanic, Juventus shocked in-form Lazio early on, scoring two goals in the first 17 minutes.

Allegri started with an attacking trident of Juan Cuadrado-Paulo Dybala-Mario Mandzukic behind Gonzalo Higuain, and all four combined for the goals. Mandzukic set up Dybala for the opener before Cuadrado crossed for Higuain for the second.

General manager Beppe Marotta called the system “curious and audacious” while Allegri, who praised Mandzukic’s work rate, hinted that he could use it again in Europe. Juventus faces FC Porto in next month's round of 16.

“It’s one of the options in the future,” he said. “Everyone was involved and played a great game as a team. This side has the technical quality to challenge anyone and we need to use all of that to succeed in Europe.”

Behind Juventus, Napoli beat AC Milan 2-1 thanks to goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon, while Roma won 1-0 at Udinese. Both remain four points behind the new-look Bianconeri.