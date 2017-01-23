Clutch Rooney, Lewandowski among weekend's top performers
Top three goals of the week
Lasse Schone (Ajax): Perhaps 12 yards is too close to the goal: Schone missed from the penalty spot, but he made no mistake from double the distance with this piledriver in Ajax’s win at Utrecht.
His goal is beautiful from even angle. What a goal. #Ajax #Schone— amandus (@DCEUSA) January 23, 2017
pic.twitter.com/RhdafwpCGZ
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli): A wonderful left-footed strike into the top corner capped a smart counterattack and helped Napoli beat Milan 2-1.
Insigne : Goal vs Ac Milan pic.twitter.com/pTQvyGQvAJ— fp™ (@FootinhoPicture) January 22, 2017
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): Chest control, volley, and shot, almost all in the same movement, as Bayern’s center forward sealed a late win at Freiburg. Oh, and he was surrounded by defenders at the time. Pure class!
How did he do that? 😱— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 20, 2017
Lewandowski's second goal of the night gives Bayern Munich the three points! #SCFFCB https://t.co/23L7JAJwSb
Top three players of the week
Paul-Georges Ntep (Wolfsburg): On his debut, the replacement for Julian Draxler was excellent and set up a late winner for Mario Gomez, as the Wolves moved further to safety following a third consecutive win.
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United): The Manchester United captain broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time club scoring record with a stunning free kick from the corner of the area to seal a last-gasp draw at Stoke. In typical style, he barely celebrated the goal but dashed to get the ball and push for the win. A much-maligned talent, Rooney deserves more praise than he gets.
Edinson Cavani (PSG): Two goals for the striker, the second a brilliant free kick, kept the pressure on leader Monaco, which won 4-0 against Lorient. PSG is three points back but looking dangerous again.