Planet Futbol

Xabi Alonso's reported retirement the buzz in Germany as Bundesliga resumes

Ben Lyttleton
2 hours ago

The second half of the season kicked off in Germany and many of the questions that lingered over the winter break were answered.

Can RB Leipzig keep up with Bayern? Yes, although it helped that Eintracht Frankfurt was reduced to 10 men after 131 seconds, when goalkeeper Lucas Hradecky was sent off at the start of a 3-0 win.

Will the surprise contenders Hoffenheim (won 2-0 at Augsburg), Hertha Berlin (lost 3-1 at Leverkusen) and Cologne (drew 0-0 at Mainz) be able to sustain their form? What about Borussia Dortmund, in sixth place at the break; can it get back into the top three? Winning 2-1 at Bremen pushed it up to fourth.

And which new signings will work out? In the cases of Wolfsburg, for whom Paul-Georges Ntep was outstanding, it looks positive; the same can be said for Schalke’s new No. 9, Guido Burgstaller, who waited until the last minute to score the winner against Ingolstadt.

Planet Futbol
Christian Pulisic signs extension with Borussia Dortmund through 2020

The one question for first-place Bayern Munich is one of a longer-term impact. The club remains at the top, but needed to work hard–and rely on some late Robert Lewandowski brilliance–to edge past Freiburg on a freezing Friday night. But the question is regarding the future of 35-year-old Xabi Alonso, who will reportedly retire at the end of the season. It appears there won't be a China pay-day or MLS stint for one of the classiest midfielders of his generation.

Xabi Alonso has won titles at Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He won three international tournaments in a row for Spain from 2008-2012. And among his coaches were some of the best around: Rafa Benitez at Liverpool, Jose Mourinho in Madrid, and, in Germany, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti. He is smart and articulate–and already expected to be a great coach. There will be a race to sign him up on the sidelines this summer, whether it’s as an assistant, following the Zinedine Zidane path to managing a top club; as part of a youth set-up like Steven Gerrard at Liverpool; or even at Real Sociedad, where he began his career.

One thing is certain: You can expect to see his famous quote about tackling, which he gave in a 2011 interview with The Guardian come up a few times.

"I don't think tackling is a quality," he said. "It is a recurso, something you have to resort to, not a characteristic of your game… You will need it, but it isn't a quality to aspire to, a definition. It's hard to change because it's so rooted in the English football culture, but I don't understand it."

Admit it: you’re already excited about seeing him patrolling the touchline, in charge of a team. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters