Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is the subject of police questioning after being accused of racially abusing an employee at Heathrow Airport, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Xhaka was reportedly taken in for questioning Monday evening in west London a day after being sent off in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League. According to the Telegraph, a witness of the incident in question says Xhaka called an airport worker the German equivalent of a "f***ing white b****" after a friend who had arrived late for his flight back to Germany was not allowed onto the plane.

He is said to have disputed the language used and speaking directly to the airport staffer.

A Metropolitan Police statement, according to the Telegraph, reads as follows: “Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five. The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquires continue."

Arsenal's comment on the situation was that "this is a private matter in the hands of the police," according to the Associated Press.

Xhaka, who faces a suspension for his red-card offense, was bought by Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.