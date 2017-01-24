U.S. national team forward Terrence Boyd has swapped title-chasing RB Leipzig for relegation-threatened Darmstadt, making a move within the Bundesliga in hopes of securing more regular playing time after a couple of injury-plagued years.

Boyd has moved on a full transfer, signing a deal through the end of the 2017-18 season with Darmstadt, which sits in last place in the Bundesliga with just nine points from 17 games. Darmstadt, which is coached by former Germany international (and 2002 U.S. World Cup nemesis) Torsten Frings, will hope Boyd can help add a punch to the attack. The club has scored a league-low 11 goals all season.

Boyd missed all of last season following complications from a knee injury, and he has not played at all for second-place Leipzig this season, its first in Germany's top flight. He has played for its reserve team after finally returning to action in September, scoring five goals in nine appearances.

Prior to joining Leipzig, Boyd enjoyed a pair of successful seasons with Rapid Vienna, scoring 28 goals in league play.

Boyd also has 14 caps for the United States, but he hasn't scored an international goal on the senior level yet. He ended over a two-year absence from the national team with a two-minute cameo against New Zealand in an October 2016 friendly.