Planet Futbol

Bastia bans supporter for racially abusing Mario Balotelli

Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

PARIS (AP) — French club Bastia has banned a supporter who confessed to making monkey chants at Nice striker Mario Balotelli during a match.

Bastia said in a statement Wednesday that the individual came forward a day earlier. The supporter—described as in his 40s—had his club membership revoked.

On Saturday, Balotelli took to Instagram and Twitter to describe the abuse he heard during Friday's 1-1 draw at the 20,000-capacity Armand Cesari Stadium in Corsica, and concluding in French by saying what happened was "une vrai honte," or a total disgrace.

The French league, which viewed video footage from broadcaster BeIn Sport, has opened an investigation which is set to start Thursday.

At the time of Balotelli's complaint, Bastia said it was not aware of or informed about any such incident.

• WATCH: Bastia fans racially abuse Mario Balotelli

The club said it asked broadcasters BeIn Sport and Canal Plus for footage on Monday and subsequently identified a man—whose face was blurred—making monkey chants "for several seconds" during the pre-match warmup.

The club then launched an appeal on local television and on its club channel for the individual to come forward.

BeIn Sport also released footage online last weekend, showing a handful of Bastia fans in one section of the stadium racially abusing Balotelli.

On Sunday, Balotelli's teammate, Alassane Plea, said he heard Bastia supporters abusing Balotelli during both the warmup and the game.

Bastia added that it is still waiting for further video footage it has requested to be made available.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters