Planet Futbol

Watch Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
27 minutes ago

Celta Vigo will host Real Madrid on Wednesday as the Spanish Copa del Rey resumes. 

In the first leg of this tie, Celta Vigo beat Real Madrid 2–1 away from home, so the underdogs have an advantage entering Wednesday's second leg. 

Real Madrid is coming off a 2–1 over Malaga in La Liga play, while Celta Vigo most recently lost to Real Sociedad 1–0. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch: 

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Spanish

Live stream: You can watch Celta Vigo–Real Madrid and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

