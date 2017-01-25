Watch: Ronaldo scores on free kick, but Real Madrid crashes out of Copa del Rey
After seeing Lionel Messi fine-tune his free kick skills in recent weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo dusted off some of his own.
Ronaldo delivered a fierce free kick from long range to restore Real Madrid's hope in its Copa del Rey quarterfinal matchup against Celta Vigo on Wednesday.
Real Madrid entered the second leg after a stunning 2-1 loss at home last week, and it got worse when Danilo's own goal put Celta Vigo up 3-1 on aggregate in the 44th minute.
Ronaldo was given the chance to pull Real within 3-2 in the 62nd minute, though, and he took it, firing a right-footed blast by goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.
That hope was extinguished soon after, though. Daniel Wass's 85th-minute goal gave Celta a 4-2 aggregate lead and sent the underdogs on their way into the semifinals.
Lucas Vazquez scored in the dying moments for Real Madrid, but it wasn't enough, as Celta went through on a 4-3 aggregate.
Atletico Madrid and Deportivo Alaves also already punched tickets to the semifinals, while Barcelona faces Real Sociedad on Thursday for the last place in the final four.