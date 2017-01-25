Planet Futbol

Freddy Adu to join Portland Timbers on trial in MLS preseason

Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freddy Adu will join the Portland Timbers on trial during the preseason, the team said Wednesday.

Adu, 27, is expected to be with the Timbers this week in training camp in Tucson, Arizona, the team said.

When he was 14, Adu was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, going to D.C. United. He is the youngest player to score a goal in league history.

He left MLS for the first time in 2007 and bounced around Europe before a two-year stint with the Philadelphia Union from 2011-13. Overall, he played for 13 teams in 13 years.

Adu most recently played for the NASL's Tampa Bay Rowdies but parted ways with the team last year.

