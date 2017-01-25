Planet Futbol

How to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan: Coppa Italia live stream, TV

2 hours ago

Juvents host AC Milan in the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday at Juventus Stadium.

The quarterfinal is one-legged, meaning the winner of this game will advance and that there will be no tie. The semi-final is two-legged. 

Juventus reached the quarters by beating Atalanta 3-2, while AC Milan advanced by topping Torino 2-1. 

Juventus leads Serie A by one point over Roma, and Juve have a game in hand. AC Milan is in seventh, 11 points behind Juventus.

The two sides most recently played each other on Dec. 23 in the Supercoppa Italiana, which pits the reigning Serie A champ (Juventus) against the Coppa Italia champ (AC Milan). After a 1-1 tie through regulation and extra-time, AC Milan won 4-3 on penalties. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV USA

Live stream: You can watch Juventus–AC Milan and other Coppa Italia games live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

