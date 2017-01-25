Planet Futbol

How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: League Cup live stream, TV

SI Wire
16 minutes ago

Liverpool will take on Southampton in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday at Anfield. 

Southampton hosted the first leg and won 1-0. Liverpool come into the game on a poor run of form, having won just one of its last six matches and coming off a 3-2 Premier League defeat to then-last place Swansea City at home. Southampton has won two in a row and three of its last four, including a 3-0 defeat of champions Leicester City on Sunday.

Despite the recent struggles, Liverpool sits fourth in the Premier League table, 12 behind Chelsea. Southampton is in 10th with 27 points. 

See how to watch the game below: 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Liverpool—Southampton and other League Cup games live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters