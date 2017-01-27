Planet Futbol

Arsene Wenger handed four-match touchline ban after altercation

Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has banned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger from the touchline for four matches after an altercation with a match official.

Wenger escaped a stadium ban for shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area at Emirates Stadium on Sunday during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

Planet Futbol
The reasons behind Liverpool's fading form

The FA says Wenger "used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official" when he was sent off by the referee.

The FA added that "following his dismissal from the technical area, his behavior in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."

Wenger was also fined 25,000 pounds ($31,300) after admitting to the charge.

The touchline ban starts Saturday when Arsenal plays Southampton in the FA Cup.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters