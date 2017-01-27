Planet Futbol

Watch: This might be the worst own goal of all time

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Rule No. 1: Don't hug your goalkeeper until he has removed the ball from the vicinity of the goal.

That might not actually be rule No. 1, but Turkish defender Riza Efendioglu would have done well to follow it, because he just caused the worst own goal of all time.

The goalkeeper for the Turkish second division side Buyuksehir Gaziantepspor had just stopped a penalty kick, and Efendioglu was so thrilled he leapt into the man's arms. Unfortunately, the forceful embrace knocked the ball loose and it rolled into the goal to score for the opposing team. 

Watch the gleeful-turned-miserable exchange below.

The Turkish side should have also lost a point for that. 

– Erin Flynn

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters