The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations is underway in Gabon and on to the knockout rounds.

The competition is down from 16 to eight teams as the quarterfinals begin: Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ghana, Egypt and Morocco.

Ivory Coast won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Ghana in the final.

You can watch the 2017 tournament live online with Fubo TV. See details for how to watch below.

How to watch

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.