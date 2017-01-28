Planet Futbol

How to watch Arsenal vs. Southampton: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Saturday January 28th, 2017

Arsenal and Southampton meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Arsenal could see the return of a healthy Theo Walcott, but Arsene Wenger seems likely to rest some regulars with league games on deck against Watford and Chelsea this week.

Southampton has won its last three matches across competitions, but will also play a pair of Premier League matches this week against Swansea and West Ham. Some squad rotation seems likely on both ends as they fight to advance in the tournament.

Find out how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

When: 12:30 p.m. ET 

TV: FS1

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

