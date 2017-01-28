Planet Futbol

Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup after loss to second-tier Wolves

Associated Press
Associated Press
12 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool was embarrassed in the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with a week of misery for Juergen Klopp completed by losing 2-1 to the second-tier side.

Liverpool was shocked 4-3 by Swansea in the Premier League last Saturday and was denied a place in the League Cup final by Southampton on Wednesday. The collapse to Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round leaves Klopp with only the Premier League to contend for and fourth-placed Liverpool is 10 points behind leader Chelsea.

Richard Stearman scored for Wolves in the first minute at Anfield and Andreas Weimann doubled the visitors' lead four minutes before halftime.

Wolves were once a leading team in English soccer, winning three top-flight titles in the 1950s before collecting the FA Cup for a fourth and final time in 1960. The central England team, which was bought last year by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, has been out of the Premier League since 2012. It is 18th in the 24-team League Championship.

