Spurs fight back vs fourth-tier Wycombe to avoid FA Cup upset

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to complete Tottenham's incredible 4-3 fightback against fourth-tier side Wycombe Wanderers to avoid an FA Cup upset on Saturday.

The League Two visitors to White Hart Lane led 2-0 at halftime of the fourth-round match through captain Paul Hayes' double, including a penalty.

Even after Son and substitute Vincent Janssen's penalty dragged a much-changed Tottenham level, Garry Thompson restored Wycombe's lead in the 83rd.

But substitute Dele Alli struck in the 89th to haul Spurs level again before Son scored with virtually the final kick of the game to avoid being embarrassed by a team 70 league places them.

Upset averted! Down 2-3 to Wycombe, Spurs equalize in the 89th and win it on Son's injury time winner. #FACup https://t.co/IXWYCh3y4P — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 28, 2017

Tottenham, which is third in the English Premier League, made nine changes from the side that drew at Manchester City last Saturday