Planet Futbol

How to watch Egypt vs. Morocco: Africa Cup of Nations TV, live stream

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Egypt returns to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament to face Morocco.

Egypt defeated Ghana with an 11th minute free kick by Mohamed Salah. Egypt has won the Africa Cup of Nations seven times but failed to qualify for the previous three tournaments.

Rachid Alioui scored Morocco’s lone goal in their 1–0 win over the Ivory Coast.

The quarterfinal schedule for Gabon's African Cup includes Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia and Senegal vs. Cameroon on Saturday. Egypt vs. Morocco and Congo vs. Ghana will be played on Sunday.

How to watch

TV: beIN Sports

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

