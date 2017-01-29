Egypt returns to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament to face Morocco.

Egypt defeated Ghana with an 11th minute free kick by Mohamed Salah. Egypt has won the Africa Cup of Nations seven times but failed to qualify for the previous three tournaments.

Rachid Alioui scored Morocco’s lone goal in their 1–0 win over the Ivory Coast.

The quarterfinal schedule for Gabon's African Cup includes Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia and Senegal vs. Cameroon on Saturday. Egypt vs. Morocco and Congo vs. Ghana will be played on Sunday.

