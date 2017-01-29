The U.S. men's national team hosts Serbia in an international friendly at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, kicking off Bruce Arena's second stint in charge. Arena replaced the ousted Jurgen Klinsmann and is charged with getting the U.S. to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The match against Serbia is one of two tune-ups before World Cup qualifying resumes and offers a chance for Arena to take an extended look at his player pool of MLS-based talent. Arena has overseen a U.S. training camp in Carson, California since Jan. 10, with this friendly and one on Friday against Jamaica the culmination of the almost month-long session.

The U.S. last played on Nov. 15, losing to Costa Rica 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier that was Klinsmann's last match in charge before being fired.

How to Watch

TV: ESPN 2, UniMas

Time: 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

