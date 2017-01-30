Top three goals of the week

Steven Defour (Burnley): The Belgian midfielder tallied a goal and an assist against Bristol City, with his strike a sublime chip that seemed to float over the goalkeeper in a different time vortex.

Allan Saint-Maximin (Bastia): The winger showed a clean pair of heels to the Caen defense with a remarkable turn of pace to score on a lengthy run in his side’s 1-1 draw.

Nadiem Amiri (Hoffenheim): A superb team goal on the counter, which did to Leipzig what it normally does to other sides. Wonderful pace and one-touch passing.

Transición ofensiva del Hoffenheim. Contraataque: progresión en 3 carriles iniciado con conducción para atraer pic.twitter.com/PdZVlbyoth — The Rondo (@TheRondo_es) January 29, 2017

Top three players of the week

Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich): A nice way to mark a contract extension for the flying Dutchman, who hammered in Bayern’s winning goal in its labored 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Bafetimbi Gomis (Marseille): A hat trick for the Marseille striker in the 5-1 win over Montpellier. New signing Dmitri Payet will soon be providing him with more chances as Marseille pushes for a top-four finish.

Jose Antonio Reyes (Espanyol): The former Sevilla winger haunted his old side, scoring one and setting up another as Espnayol shocked the title chaser with a 3-1 result.