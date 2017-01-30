Planet Futbol

Arsenal draws non-league Sutton in FA Cup fifth round

SI.com Staff
Arsenal will play at non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup fifth round, headlining Monday's draw of the last 16 teams. 

Sutton, which beat Leeds United 1-0 in the fourth round to advance, is one of two non-league sides in the final 16. The other, Lincoln City, will play at Burnley after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1.

In addition to Arsenal, the other title-chasing Premier League powers that remain will all play away from home. Chelsea will head to Wolverhampton, which defeated Liverpool in the fourth round; Manchester United will play at Blackburn; Tottenham will head to Fulham in a London derby; and Manchester City will play at Huddersfield, which is coached by American David Wagner.

One place in the final 16 remains up for grabs, with Derby County and Leicester City forced into a replay.

Here are the full pairings:

Burnley vs. Lincoln City

Fulham vs. Tottenham

Blackburn Rovers vs. Manchester United

Sutton United vs. Arsenal

Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

Millwall vs. Derby County or Leicester City

