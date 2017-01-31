Planet Futbol

How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV

SI Wire
Tuesday January 31st, 2017

Liverpool will host Chelsea in a meeting of two top-four teams in the Premier League on Tuesday. 

Liverpool is on a poor run of form, having lost four consecutive matches and winning just one of its last eight across all competitions. Despite its recent struggles, Liverpool remains in fourth place in the Premier League, 10 points behind Chelsea. 

Chelsea has won four straight matches and seven of its last eight across all competitions. The London side has an eight-point lead in the Premier League title race over second-place Arsenal.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match back in September.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters