Watch: This Liverpool miss might be the worst of the season
Roberto Firmino would love to forget about this.
The Liverpool forward had a golden chance to equalize during Tuesday’s huge tilt against Chelsea...
He didn’t.
Firminos miss speglar hela Liverpool just nu..pic.twitter.com/FqVU12ROag— NordicBet Sverige (@NordicBetSV) January 31, 2017
It’s been a game full of brain farts for Liverpool, including the first-half they conceded on a set piece, as David Luiz caught everyone unawares with a strike over the wall.
Yes, unfortunate.