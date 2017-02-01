Planet Futbol

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Tuesday January 31st, 2017

Barcelona travels to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final matchup.

The two sides drew in a September league match at Camp Nou. The other end of the bracket pits Celta Vigo against Alavés, two clubs against which both Barca and Atletico would be heavy favorites. As a result, this semifinal carries a bit of added weight in the trophy pursuit.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters