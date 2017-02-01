How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Live stream, game time, TV
Barcelona travels to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final matchup.
The two sides drew in a September league match at Camp Nou. The other end of the bracket pits Celta Vigo against Alavés, two clubs against which both Barca and Atletico would be heavy favorites. As a result, this semifinal carries a bit of added weight in the trophy pursuit.
Find out how to watch the match below.
How to watch
When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.