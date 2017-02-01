Burkina Faso take on Egypt in the first semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday at Stade d'Angondje in Angondjé, Gabon.

Burkina Faso advance to the semi-final with a 2-0 win over Morocco, while Egypt booked its trip by beating Morocco 1-0. It was Egypt's first win over Morocco in 31 years.

The winner of this match will play the winner of Ghana-Cameroon in the final on Feb. 5.

See how to watch the semi-final below.

How to watch

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

