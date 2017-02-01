Planet Futbol

How to watch Manchester United vs. Hull City: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Wednesday February 1st, 2017

Manchester United hosts Hull City at Old Trafford for a Wednesday Premier League tilt.

United aim to stay in step for a Champions League place, currently in sixth with 41 points. They face last-place Hull, with just 16 points on the season. Hull can move up with a win, which would be a massive boon on their quest to avoid relegation.

Hull upset United 2–1 last week in an EFL Cup semi-final match, but United won the tie on aggregate.

Find out where to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

