How to watch Manchester United vs. Hull City: Live stream, game time, TV
Manchester United hosts Hull City at Old Trafford for a Wednesday Premier League tilt.
United aim to stay in step for a Champions League place, currently in sixth with 41 points. They face last-place Hull, with just 16 points on the season. Hull can move up with a win, which would be a massive boon on their quest to avoid relegation.
Hull upset United 2–1 last week in an EFL Cup semi-final match, but United won the tie on aggregate.
Find out where to watch the match below.
How to watch
When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports
Live stream: Watch the match online here.