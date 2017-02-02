U.S. men’s national team head coach Bruce Arena spoke candidly about Donald Trump’s immigration order in an interview with the Washington Post.

“I think it’s sad because one thing we do in our sport is that we are a global sport,” Arena told the Post Thursday. “We travel the world. We meet all kinds of people. And we conclude at the end that they are all beautiful people.

“We have bad people in the world, we have bad people in our country, but clearly a large majority of people are good. It’s fabulous when we can give them an opportunity to be part of our country.”

Arena, 65, is the latest prominent sports figure to speak out against the White House’s politics, joining the NBA’s Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich among outspoken coaches. His parents immigrated from Italy to the United States.

“I don’t think too many Americans would agree with banning Muslims, nor any other group of people based on religion or race,” he said. “But there are some that believe that’s what we should be doing.”

U.S. captain Michael Bradley has also spoken out against the order, calling Trump “out of touch.” Defender Geoff Cameron told SI he supported the decision.