Planet Futbol

Cameroon tops Ghana to reach Africa Cup of Nations final

Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Cameroon set up an African Cup of Nations final against Egypt and inflicted another painful experience on Ghana with a 2-0 win in the second semifinal on Thursday.

Defender Michael Ngadeu scored the first in the 72nd minute, pouncing on poor Ghana defending when the Ghanaians looked more likely to score.

Christian Bassogog rounded off a counterattack in injury time, running through on Ghana's goal unchallenged to seal Cameroon's place in the final as a desperate Ghana threw everyone forward in search of an equalizer.

It sent Cameroon through to its sixth African Cup final but first since 2008, and Bassogog's goal prompted every member of Cameroon's squad to race off the bench and celebrate on the field at Stade de Franceville. One of them booted the ball high into the stands in delight.

"It is a dream. We are going to the final now," Cameroon coach Hugo Broos said. "At some times we did suffer, but it is a team that doesn't stop. It goes until the final minute."

Planet Futbol
Watch: Egypt outlasts Burkina Faso in penalties, reaches Africa Cup of Nations final

Cameroon, which has won the African Cup four times but not since 2002, will play record seven-time champion Egypt in the title decider on Sunday in the Gabonese capital of Libreville.

For Ghana, often tipped for the title or among the top contenders, it was another miserable experience at the African championship.

Avram Grant's team threw everything at Cameroon in the last 20 minutes after Ngadeu's goal but just couldn't break through. Even the introduction from the bench of captain Asamoah Gyan, who wasn't fully recovered from injury to start, didn't work.

Ghana hasn't won the African championship for 35 years and has now lost two finals and four semifinals in the last six tournaments.

"We wanted so much to be in the final," Grant said. "We did everything to be in the final. We dominated the game, especially the second half ... The first attack, they scored. It is very annoying.

"I am not happy, because we were the better side."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters