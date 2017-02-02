Planet Futbol

How to watch Cameroon vs. Ghana: Live stream, game time, TV

Thursday February 2nd, 2017

Cameroon and Ghana go head to head in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Thursday.

Cameroon is a five–time winner of the tournament, and enters the semifinal after a penalty-kick win over Senegal. Ghana has not won it all since 1982, but return to the final four for the sixth straight AFCON. 

Egypt beat Burkina Faso in the other semifinal. 

Find out how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

When: 2 p.m. ET

Watch: Watch the match live with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

