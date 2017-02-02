Cameroon and Ghana go head to head in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Thursday.

Cameroon is a five–time winner of the tournament, and enters the semifinal after a penalty-kick win over Senegal. Ghana has not won it all since 1982, but return to the final four for the sixth straight AFCON.

Egypt beat Burkina Faso in the other semifinal.

Find out how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

When: 2 p.m. ET

