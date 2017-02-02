Planet Futbol

USMNT’s Geoff Cameron supports President Trump’s ‘temporary pause on immigration’

Down
enlarge
How Donald Trump could affect the United States' bid for 2026 World Cup
1:21 | Planet Futbol
How Donald Trump could affect the United States' bid for 2026 World Cup
SI Wire
an hour ago

U.S. men’s national team defender Geoff Cameron says he supports President Donald Trump’s recent executive order establishing a travel ban for citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations. 

“I believe it’s important to support our President whether he was your candidate or not,” Cameron told SI.com’s Grant Wahl. “I am pleased he is making security of all Americans one of his top priorities. Our enemies have stated—and in Europe they have proven—they will take advantage of lax immigration procedures for the purposes of staging attacks. A temporary pause on immigration for the purpose of evaluating and improving vetting procedures makes sense. The United States is one of the most generous and compassionate nations. Our ability to care for and support countries and refugees in need resides in our own sense of security. If we don’t feel safe, how can we protect others?”

USMNT captain Michael Bradley: Muslim ban shows Trump is ‘out of touch’

Several USMNT players have shared their disdain for Trump’s order, which was signed last Friday. Michael Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya, Darlington Nagbe and Sacha Kljestan were all critical of the measure. All four players are currently with the national team, which faces Jamaica in a friendly on Friday. 

USA coach Bruce Arena called the immigration and travel restrictions "sad" in an interview with the Washington Post on Thursday. 

U.S. women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn also came out against the executive order, calling it "un-American." 

Cameron, who has played for Premier League club Stoke City since 2012, made his national team debut in 2010 and has become a mainstay in the squad. He is currently rehabbing a knee injury. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters