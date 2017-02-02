U.S. men’s national team defender Geoff Cameron says he supports President Donald Trump’s recent executive order establishing a travel ban for citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

“I believe it’s important to support our President whether he was your candidate or not,” Cameron told SI.com’s Grant Wahl. “I am pleased he is making security of all Americans one of his top priorities. Our enemies have stated—and in Europe they have proven—they will take advantage of lax immigration procedures for the purposes of staging attacks. A temporary pause on immigration for the purpose of evaluating and improving vetting procedures makes sense. The United States is one of the most generous and compassionate nations. Our ability to care for and support countries and refugees in need resides in our own sense of security. If we don’t feel safe, how can we protect others?”

• USMNT captain Michael Bradley: Muslim ban shows Trump is ‘out of touch’

Several USMNT players have shared their disdain for Trump’s order, which was signed last Friday. Michael Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya, Darlington Nagbe and Sacha Kljestan were all critical of the measure. All four players are currently with the national team, which faces Jamaica in a friendly on Friday.

USA coach Bruce Arena called the immigration and travel restrictions "sad" in an interview with the Washington Post on Thursday.

U.S. women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn also came out against the executive order, calling it "un-American."

Cameron, who has played for Premier League club Stoke City since 2012, made his national team debut in 2010 and has become a mainstay in the squad. He is currently rehabbing a knee injury.