USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn says Muslim ban is 'un-American'

How Donald Trump could affect the United States' bid for 2026 World Cup
How Donald Trump could affect the United States' bid for 2026 World Cup
Thursday February 2nd, 2017

U.S. women's national team co-captain Becky Sauerbrunn is the latest athlete to speak out against President Donald Trump's immigration ban, calling it "un-American" in a statement.

Trump has signed an executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries as well as Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

"Soccer, more often than not, helps to unite the world, what this Muslim ban is doing is dividing it. "Separating “Us” and “Them” to another degree, adding more division to a country that already struggles with race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender," Sauerbrunn wrote in her statement. "When I represent my country on the field I do so with heartfelt gratitude to the people who fight for and defend our fundamental freedoms—to believe in whatever I want, to love whoever I want, and to be a valued member of society while doing so. That’s the America I play for.

"I play for the America that embraces refugees from war-torn nations, for the America that welcomes all people who want the chance to experience the American Dream, for the America that appreciates the contributions from all the people it shelters. This Muslim ban is un-American—a betrayal of the values that make this country great. We can, we must be, we are better than this."

USMNT captain Michael Bradley also denounced the ban, calling it "out of touch."

