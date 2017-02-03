Planet Futbol

How to watch USA vs. Jamaica: Live stream, game time, TV

2 hours ago

The U.S. men’s national team meets Jamaica on Friday night in Chattanooga, Tenn. for a friendly.

The match concludes the U.S. January camp as the team preps to continue World Cup qualification. The team last drew 0–0 to Serbia and aims to better that showing under Bruce Arena.

The U.S. is 3–2 against Jamaica in the teams’ last five meetings. Jamaica will be down several regulars for the match.

How to watch 

When: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 3

TV: FS1

Live stream: Watch the match online here with Fox Sports Go.

