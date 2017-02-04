Chelsea and Arsenal meet Saturday at Stamford Bridge as the London-based rivals clash for position near the top of the table.

Chelsea are league leaders and can extend a commanding lead with three points on third-place Arsenal, who are nine points back and in a cluster of clubs battling for a Champions League place.

Arsenal won 3–0 in the teams’ last meeting in September.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSC

Live stream: Watch the match online here.