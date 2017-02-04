Planet Futbol

Harry Kane penalty leads Tottenham over Middlesbrough

Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane's penalty was decisive as Tottenham took advantage of its rivals' losses and secured a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Saturday.

Despite being frustrated for long periods by the organized Middlesbrough defense, Kane's 14th league goal this season was enough to secure a vital three points at White Hart Lane for second-placed Tottenham.

With Arsenal and Liverpool both having lost earlier on Saturday, Tottenham seized the opportunity to move ahead of its rivals at the top of the table behind leader Chelsea.

Planet Futbol
Legendary England, Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard retires

The crucial moment came in the 58th as Heung-Min Son cut inside from the left side of the Middlesbrough penalty area and Espinosa Bernardo brought down the South Korea forward for a clear penalty.

Kane made no mistake as he sent Victor Valdes the wrong way to give his side a lead it never looked like relinquishing.

Aside from Bernardo's blip in concentration, Middlesbrough had done well to frustrate a Spurs team, which has now won its last seven league games at White Hart Lane and boasts the only unbeaten home record in the division.

Valdes saved well from Son early on and did well to keep out Christian Eriksen's powerful strike moments after Spurs had taken the lead, while Kane had a goal rightly ruled out for offside three minutes before the break.

Planet Futbol
January transfer deadline underwhelms, provides a dud to an expected degree

Middlesbrough's resilience was no surprise. Aitor Karanka's team holds the third best defensive record away from home in the Premier League, but its shortcomings at the other end were apparent.

Alvaro Negredo's header over the bar after just four minutes was the closest Middlesbrough came until stoppage time, when substitute Patrick Bamford came close to snatching a point for the visitors as he shot narrowly wide.

Nine points behind Chelsea, Tottenham moved three points clear of Arsenal and four of Liverpool.

Middlesbrough has now failed to win its last seven league games and remains 15th, just one point above the relegation zone and two points clear of bottom team Sunderland.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters