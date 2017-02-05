Planet Futbol

How to watch Egypt vs. Cameroon: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Egypt and Cameroon meet on Sunday in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Egypt defeated Burkina Faso on penalties to advance, while Cameroon knocked off Ghana 2–0 in the other semi-final.

Egypt played Cameroon in two previous Africa Cup of Nations finals (1986, 2008), winning both. For the tournament, Egypt have conceded just one goal and Cameroon just twice, the latter beating the odds to upset Ghana and make it to the final.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free 24-hour trial subscription. 

