FC Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.

Barcelona, the defending champion, beat Madrid in the first leg, 2–1.

Barcelona is coming off a La Liga match in which it blanked Athletic Bilbao, 3–0, while Atletico Madrid is coming off a 2–0 win over Leganes.

In their last four meetings, Barcelona is 2–1–1 against Atletico Madrid.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Spanish

Live stream: You can watch Barcelona–Real Sociedad and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24-hour trial.