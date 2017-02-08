Planet Futbol

How to watch Mexico vs. Iceland: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
an hour ago

Mexico and Iceland face off for a friendly Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Mexico will play their first match of the calendar year against a plucky Iceland team that turned heads with a good showing at Euro 2016. Mexico has called up a strong side as they figure out their preferred side for World Cup qualification this year. Iceland will also debut several new younger players, with 12 of their 18 aged under 23.

Find out how to watch the match below

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

