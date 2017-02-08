Planet Futbol

German soccer fans save the day by shoveling snow off field, team pulls off big upset

Third-division German side SF Lotte scored an upset win over second-tier 1860 Munich in the German Cup on Wednesday, but only after fans stepped in to keep the fixture from being called off. 

Snow fell overnight in Lotte and the club put out a call on social media asking fans to report to the park with their shovels and help clear the field.

“We need your support for tonight, so that the game can be played!” the team wrote on Facebook. “Bring your snow plow with you and let us clear the place together from now on! Each hand helps.”

Plenty of fans answered the call and the pitch was cleared in time for the game to begin. 

Lotte won the game 2–0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. The club was promoted from the fourth division after last season and is currently seventh in the 3. Liga. 

