Ellis omits Rapinoe, Ohai for USWNT's SheBelieves Cup roster

Associated Press
2 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Megan Rapinoe has been left off the U.S. roster for a training camp ahead of the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Midfielder/forward Kealia Ohai also was not among the 25 players announced Wednesday by coach Jill Ellis. Ohai made her debut with the national team last year, appearing in three matches.

The 31-year-old Rapinoe is a veteran of the last two World Cups but tore her right anterior cruciate ligament in December 2015 and didn't return until the Olympics last August.

Four players on the roster have not played for the senior national team: goalkeeper Jane Campbell and midfielders Sarah Killion, Rose Lavelle and Brianna Pinto.

Carli Lloyd, the reigning FIFA Women's Player of the Year, and Alex Morgan, who is currently playing in France with Lyon, are among the veterans on the roster.

The team will train in Orlando, Florida, starting on Feb. 20. The U.S. plays Germany on March 1 at Chester, Pennsylvania; England three days later at Harrison, New Jersey, and France on March 7 at Washington, D.C.

"There will be no better test than opening against Germany, so we will need to have a laser focus as soon as we land in Orlando," Ellis said in a statement. "As our players have not yet returned to their clubs, they have been training in their independent environments, so playing as much 11-v-11 situations will again be critical during these few days."

Here is the U.S. roster in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Sarah Killion (Sky Blue FC), Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Brianna Pinto (Capital Area Soccer League)

FORWARDS: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea), Alex Morgan (Lyon), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (UCLA), Amy Rodriguez (FC Kansas City), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

