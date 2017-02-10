USA's Gedion Zelalem scores his first professional goal for Venlo
U.S. national team and Arsenal midfield prospect Gedion Zelalem scored his first professional goal Friday, putting the finishing touches on VVV Venlo's 7-0 rout of Helmond Sport in the Netherlands' second tier, where he is spending the remainder of the season on loan.
Zelalem, who entered as a 65th-minute substitute, scored from close range in the 87th minute with the result more than well in hand for the Eerste Divisie leaders. The 20-year-old was in the right place to benefit from an attempted clearance of a cross, having a ball fall to him eight yards out, where he easily finished.
For Zelalem, it marked a professional milestone, with his only other goals coming on the youth level for Arsenal.
@chn_arsenal Zelalem goaltje man pic.twitter.com/GsNfXct2I2— Stan G (@Stan__G) February 10, 2017
The Germany-born Zelalem has recently been linked with a permanent move to Borussia Monchengladbach after having been a reported target of Borussia Dortmund earlier in the winter.