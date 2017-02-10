U.S. national team and Arsenal midfield prospect Gedion Zelalem scored his first professional goal Friday, putting the finishing touches on VVV Venlo's 7-0 rout of Helmond Sport in the Netherlands' second tier, where he is spending the remainder of the season on loan.

Zelalem, who entered as a 65th-minute substitute, scored from close range in the 87th minute with the result more than well in hand for the Eerste Divisie leaders. The 20-year-old was in the right place to benefit from an attempted clearance of a cross, having a ball fall to him eight yards out, where he easily finished.

For Zelalem, it marked a professional milestone, with his only other goals coming on the youth level for Arsenal.

The Germany-born Zelalem has recently been linked with a permanent move to Borussia Monchengladbach after having been a reported target of Borussia Dortmund earlier in the winter.